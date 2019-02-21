|
|
Donald Robert Olmstead
02/19/2019
Donald Robert Olmstead, age 37, passed away at home in Ormond Beach on February 19, 2019. He is a graduate of Seabreeze High School and attended UCF. He was in sales and represented several insurance companies. Donald was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and a great sports enthusiast. Donald was a very special person, someone who was very loving and caring to everyone - a wonderful friend and beloved son. He was heartbroken by the sudden passing of his father, Donald, in September 2018, and he was with his grieving mother at the time of his passing. Donald had many cousins: Leslie Mertens and Donald Olmstead, and Donna, Bonnie, Robert and Scott Stoerzinger and their loving families. His interment will be in Rye Brook, New York. He will be deeply missed and always carried in the hearts of all who knew him.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019