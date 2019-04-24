Donald Spano

December 28, 1971 - April 22, 2019

Surrounded by the loving touch of his family, in the arms and hearts of his wife and sons, Donald 'Donny' Spano died Monday, April 22, 2019 at the young age of 47.

A lifelong resident of the Edgewater area, a graduate of the New Smyrna Beach High School and Daytona State College, and an employee of Kingspan Insulated Panels and former employee of Rinker Materials.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Stella Masker, parents William and Margie (Masker) Spano, his uncle Donald Masker.

Loved and survived by his wife Bethany (Dielman), sons Matthew, Joseph and Thomas and future Daughter-in-law, Giselle(Moreno). Also survived by his brother William 'Billy' Spano, Uncle George Smith, mother-in-law Carol Dielman and nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Donny's life, love and light on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2pm at the United Church of Christ 203 Washington Street, New Smyrna. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org). Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary