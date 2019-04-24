Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Spano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Spano


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Spano Obituary
Donald Spano
December 28, 1971 - April 22, 2019
Surrounded by the loving touch of his family, in the arms and hearts of his wife and sons, Donald 'Donny' Spano died Monday, April 22, 2019 at the young age of 47.
A lifelong resident of the Edgewater area, a graduate of the New Smyrna Beach High School and Daytona State College, and an employee of Kingspan Insulated Panels and former employee of Rinker Materials.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Stella Masker, parents William and Margie (Masker) Spano, his uncle Donald Masker.
Loved and survived by his wife Bethany (Dielman), sons Matthew, Joseph and Thomas and future Daughter-in-law, Giselle(Moreno). Also survived by his brother William 'Billy' Spano, Uncle George Smith, mother-in-law Carol Dielman and nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Donny's life, love and light on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2pm at the United Church of Christ 203 Washington Street, New Smyrna. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now