Donald Taylor Mathes

Donald Taylor Mathes Obituary
Donald Taylor Mathes
03/19/2019
Donald Taylor Mathes was 90 years loved and lived in DeLand, Florida for a little over a year before he passed to his eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, March 19th. of natural causes. He was well cared for during the past few weeks in Advent Health - DeLand, Majestic Oaks at John Knox Villages and Halifax Health Hospice. Don was born in Detroit, Michigan and was the son of the late Vera Taylor Mathes Spencer and Lloyd Merrill Mathes. He married the late Bernice Ann Knight and was a loving husband to her for 47 years. Of his many accomplishments, the one that was nearest and dearest to his heart was the unity and compassion of his family. He is survived by his three daughters, Denise Ann Miller (Robert), Dawn Mathes McCabe and Donna Fay Bentley (Timm). He has seven grandchildren, Jason Andrew and Jeffrey Allen Miller (Sheila), Sean Taylor and Matthew Noah McCabe, Bethany Ann Petri (Christian), Matthew James (Ruth) and Erin Michelle Bentley. He, also, has five great grandchildren, Ryan Andrew, Chloie Lynn, Averi Rose and Jaiden Kay Miller, and Kendall Taylor Miller. His professional career included being a stockbroker and Manager of Watling, Lerchen & Company, President of the Mathes Corporation, County Clerk of Kalamazoo County, Michigan, United States Congressional Aide for Congressman Gary Brown of Michigan,and a Federal Official at the Commerce Department in International Trade. A Life Celebration Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand, Florida at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Mercy Ships, International, PO Box 2020, Garden Valley, TX 75771.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
