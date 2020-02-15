|
Donald West
10/8/1936 - 2/13/2020
Donald Leroy West, 83, passed away at home in DeLand, FL on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born in Lushton, Nebraska to Henry and Elizabeth West in 1936. He attended Fairmont High School and participated in many sports and music. During his high school years, he worked for the family business, West Bros. Construction, and became an accomplished bricklayer.
He attended Peru State College. His first teaching job was in Gresham, Nebraska. Later, he taught and coached at Millard Public High School, a suburb of Omaha, Nebraska. Don was a member and president of several education associations. He was awarded the Outstanding Young Educator Award from the Millard Jaycees in 1969. In 1977, he was awarded the Distinguished Educator Award from the Univ. of Nebraska at Omaha. In 1971, Don married Judith Hattig. In 1980, they moved to his hometown, Fairmont, and bought into the family construction business. Don was involved in the Fairmont Community Church, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, and the Fillmore Co. Historical Society. He spearheaded the Fairmont Airbase Reunion in 1996. Don retired in 2006, and they moved to DeLand, Florida, where they joined the First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed serving on committees, singing in the choir, and "tinkering" on projects around the church. Don was a member of the Volusia County Chorus. He was very involved in the community effort to rebuild Freedom Playground in 2015. The most important things to Don were his faith, family, and friends. He loved attending his children's and grandchildren's activities. Everyone was his friend. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, and all sports, especially the HUSKERS! One of his favorite pastimes was helping remodel his children's homes and businesses. Don is survived by his wife, Judy of 48 years; his son, Brett West of Lincoln, NE; and his daughter, Stephanie Bryson (Brandon) of DeLand; four grandchildren, Drew West, Luke West, Brody Bryson, and Cole Bryson; sisters, Lucile Heusinkvelt of Wilber, NE; Jan Fish (Tom) of Flint, MI; and brother, Ken West (Valerie) of Omaha, NE. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church at 115 E. Howry in DeLand on Monday,
February 17 at 6:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Don requested memorials to First United Methodist Church, the , or the Fillmore County Historical Society.
