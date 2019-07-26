Home

Donald William Knight Obituary
Donald William Knight
July 23, 2019
Donald William Knight, age 73, passed away at home on July 23, 2019. Donald was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and served in the military. Donald's career was spent working for the New York Stock Exchange for over 25 years until his retirement. He loved golfing, was an avid N.Y. Giants fan and loved to read. Donald was married to the love of his life, Randy, for 32 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and William, his brother, Randall, and his son, Joseph. He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, Diane Knight and Shari Marino, niece Kelly Innes and nephew, Andrew Knight. Donations in lieu of Flowers: .

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019
