Donato "Don" Thomas Del Monico
09/25/1959 - 12/26/2019
On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Donato "Don" Thomas Del Monico, loving husband, father of two beautiful daughters, grandfather, and brother, passed away at the age of 60. Don was born in Miami, Florida, on September 25, 1959, to Don and Dolly Del Monico who predeceased him. He was the second of four children and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School. Don had been a US Merchant Marine Captain for over 25 years and genuinely enjoyed his time at sea, almost as much as he loved his time at home with his family, friends, and pets. Don loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycles, go boating, and cook his famous spaghetti for the family. He is survived by his wife Maureen (Veilleux) Del Monico; two daughters Danielle Del Monico Anderson (Nick) and Alexandra Del Monico Overton (Stefan); grandchildren Trent Thomas Anderson and Carson Lee Overton; siblings Dione Del Monico (George "Bud" Scholl), Deanna Del Monico (Scott Adam Johnston), and Daniel Del Monico; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Don lived his life to the fullest and inspired others to do the same. Over the course of his life, he traveled far and wide, where he met many people and captivated them with his charm and passion for living well. Don believed that every moment should be cherished, and he instilled that belief in all who knew him. He was an amazing friend and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He lived for his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. His family and friends will miss him dearly; however, his spirit will live on in all of us. A Celebration of Life Gathering is scheduled for January 4, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home, located at 1295 Saxon Blvd., Orange City, Florida 32763. The Celebration of Don's Life will follow the gathering at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Veterans Association. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.deltonamemorialfuneralhome.com
