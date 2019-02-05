|
Donna B. Hudson
06/20/1933 - 01/26/2019
Donna B Hudson, 85, Ormond Beach, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 with her family by her side. Donna was born June 20, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois to Kenneth and Barbara Harmon. Donna was pre-deceased by her husband Brun Hudson On April 6, 2004. Donna moved to Palatka, Florida in 1960 and then Daytona Beach in the late 1960's. Upon moving to Daytona, Donna worked in the Food Service Industry, managing several restaurants throughout the area. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother sister and aunt. Donna enjoyed reading, NASCAR, music and crafts. Donna was pre-deceased by her daughter Denice Wade (Jim). She is survived by 1 daughter, Scheri Martin and 4 sons, Connal Berry (Debbie), Dayton, Nevada, Nathan Hudson (Michelle), Greeneville, TN, Brun Hudson (Robin), Deltona, FL, and Kevin Hudson (Heather) Ormond Beach, FL; Brothers, Dan Israel, Woodland Hills, CA, Dick Israel, Woodland Hills, CA and pre-deceased by sister Karen Previdi, Woodland Hills, CA. Eleven grandchildren – Michael, Preston, Brun, Niki, Alisha, Noah, Brittany, Wade, Ryan, Barbara, Buddy and several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Shady Rest Cemetery on Saturday, February 9th at 11:00am followed by a gathering at Kevin & Heather Hudson's home where all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Halifax Humane Society or Vitas Hospice of Volusia County. Arrangements entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home, Daytona. 386-252-7777.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019