Donna Bannerman

1-26-40 - 9-1-20

Donna Bannerman of Deland, finished her earthly journey on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. It her 47th wedding anniversary to her prince charming, Douglas Bannerman. She is survived by Doug, her children, James Murphy, Jr. and wife Carole Ann, Edward Murphy and wife Renae, daughter Erin Lysik, and sons Daniel Murphy and Douglas Scott Bannerman and wife Shannon. She leaves her six beloved grandchildren and one great grandbaby. She is also survived by her brothers, Donald Reichle and Hank Reichle.

Donna was born in Port Huron, Michigan and at the age of ten was diagnosed with tuberculosis and was sent to a TB sanatorium. She would remain there for 2 years, and 3 months. This had a profound effect on Donna, which would influence the rest of her life. (Some in very positive ways.)

In 1973, Donna married Doug and in 1976, they moved their family to the Palm Beaches. They would make Deland their home in 2006. Donna was a devoted mom, wife and grandma (Gigi). Donna was always looking to help those in need, whether it was folks who were hungry, kids who needed backpacks filled or a senior dog who needed an home.

In 1996 Donna had the honor of running the Olympic Torch through West Palm Beach for the Atlanta games. It was one of the many highlights she would experience. Travel was huge to Donna and she did lots of it, from Europe, to Canada, the Islands, Mexico, Venezuela, Niagara Falls (always the Canadian side) and more. Her favorite trip was to Spokane, WA earlier this year, when she met her great grandbaby, James, who lives in Australia. Whenever she hit the road with her granddaughter, Danni, they would always play, "On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson. And they were off!

With her passing, Donna will have a final "dream come true" as she is going to college. She donated her body to the University of Florida medical school, so future doctors can see the effect on the lungs when a child is diagnosed with TB. She always talked about looking forward to college life and now she is a Gator!

Days before her passing, Donna said that she had a blessed life and that going home to God would be her "next big adventure" and she was ready for it.

As we miss Donna, we remember one of her favorite sayings.. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened". Through the tears of missing her, we smile.

If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please donate to Second Harvest Food Bank in Orlando or please donate blood.



