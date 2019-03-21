|
|
Donna Cooper
04/05/1957 - 03/14/2019
Funeral Services for Ms. Donna Cooper, 61, Daytona Bch, will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at New St. James Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Craig Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery, Live Oak, FL, on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Mar 22) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Ms. Cooper was born on April 5, 1957 to Elsie Riley Smith and Abraham Blain Bevel, Sr. She attended both Suwanee and Volusia County Schools. At age 13 she joined Bethlehem AME and later in life joined New St. James M.B. Church. She graduated as a nursing assistant on 10/18/1974 and then later upon finding she had a talent for cooking she began working in the kitchen at Eagles Watch, Embry Riddle and lastly Bishops Glen before becoming retired medically in 1994. She began the fight for life and she fought long and hard until March 14, 2019. She is survived by a daughter: Bythynea McCloud-Jenkins (Kim); a son: Paul Lundy (Kesha); a brother: Abraham Bevel, Jr.; her sisters: Van Smith and her twin: Debra Lynn. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019