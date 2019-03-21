Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
at the church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Interment
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
Columbus Cemetery
Live Oak, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Cooper


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Cooper Obituary
Donna Cooper
04/05/1957 - 03/14/2019
Funeral Services for Ms. Donna Cooper, 61, Daytona Bch, will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at New St. James Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Craig Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery, Live Oak, FL, on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Mar 22) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Ms. Cooper was born on April 5, 1957 to Elsie Riley Smith and Abraham Blain Bevel, Sr. She attended both Suwanee and Volusia County Schools. At age 13 she joined Bethlehem AME and later in life joined New St. James M.B. Church. She graduated as a nursing assistant on 10/18/1974 and then later upon finding she had a talent for cooking she began working in the kitchen at Eagles Watch, Embry Riddle and lastly Bishops Glen before becoming retired medically in 1994. She began the fight for life and she fought long and hard until March 14, 2019. She is survived by a daughter: Bythynea McCloud-Jenkins (Kim); a son: Paul Lundy (Kesha); a brother: Abraham Bevel, Jr.; her sisters: Van Smith and her twin: Debra Lynn. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now