Donna DunnellAugust 17, 2020We are sad to announce the passing of Donna Dunnell on August 17, 2020. She was 73 years young at Heart; she lived in Port Orange for the last 15 years, met and loved all she came to know. She passed away peacefully with her family members holding her and comforting her at the Halifax Hospice facility. She was born in Cambridge, MA and met her husband Jeff at Baird Atomic Company where she was instrumental in building Medical Radiology Scanning Machines. During the 70's she was employed at MIT Draper Laboratory's where she built the scientific instrument modules for the Voyager 1&2, her accomplishments are traveling the Cosmos. She married Jeff Dunnell on May 27, 1967 and loved everyday of her life with her husband. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jeff Dunnell, her daughter Jennifer, her son Daryn, her sisters, Ronda, Kim, Charlene, her brothers Keith and Ricky, her grandchildren, Kyle, Hannah, Alana, Olivia and Sabrina. She was an avid camper and made lifelong friends with her outgoing personality. She loved to party and was the life at every congregation of friends and strangers. She was a most exceptional woman who gave her love to everyone she met. She took in many lost souls into her home and changed their perspective on life with encouragement, she was their love and they called her Mom. Donna's desire was not to have a funeral or memorial so everyone could remember as she was, in Life and not in Death. She will be remembered in the Hearts of all who knew her. The family asks that you spend time with your children, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones and make a toast to enduring friendships and beyond. That is what Donna would wish.