Donna J. Miller
09/13/1971 - 05/18/2019
Donna J. Miller, 47 of DeLand passed away May 18, 2019 at AdventHealth Orlando. She was born in Daytona Beach on September 13, 1971 and was a lifetime resident of West Volusia County. Donna enjoyed arts &crafts and she loved being with her grandchildren. She was always there for anyone who needed her. Survivors include her mother Sandra Carter of Pierson; son Preston Miller of DeLand; daughters Alyson Miller and Cassie Miller, both of DeLand; brothers Donnie Siegfried of Virginia, David Siegfried of Daytona and Michael Barfield of Pierson and grandchildren Riley, Liam and Emery Cameron. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23rd from 6-8pm at Allen- Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24th at 10am at Community Christian Assembly in Pierson, with burial following at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019