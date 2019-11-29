|
|
Donna Marie Isabella (McQueeney)
Mar. 11, 1938 - Nov. 23, 2019
DONNA MARIE ISABELLA (McQueeney), 81, of Port Orange, FL, entered into Eternity on Nov. 23, 2019 at the Halifax Hospice Care Center of Port Orange. Donna was born in Butler, Pa on March 11, 1938 to Joseph and Mary Isabella. She was a long-time resident of Emlenton, Pa. She was known for her wonderful cooking, her love of people, and her zest for life. She is survived by her children, Linda and Kenneth Rowsey of Edgewater, FL, Nancy and Lane Williams of Winston-Salem, NC, Eugene Heath Jr. of South Daytona, FL, Mary Gordon of Holly Hill, FL, Brenda and Mike Wiggins of Port Orange, FL and Lisa and Jeff Becker of Odessa, FL; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, and her sister, Nancy Farmer of Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas "Gary" McQueeney in 2014. A Celebration of her life will be held in Florida in March of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc. of Emlenton, Pa. For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019