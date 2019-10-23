|
Donna Sue Hann
12-2-1961 - 10-23-2019
Donna Sue Hann, born 12-2-61, was a loving mother, partner and friend. She blessed the lives she touched with joy and compassion. Now, she is finally sitting on her Father's lap in Heaven. Donna is survived by her mother Janet; father Wayne (Jean); brothers Larry (Lori) and Ron; loving partner Larry "Gator" Laycock; children Christine (Adil), Steven (Breanne) and Karl; grandchildren Marsden, Julianne and Kellen; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She requested a celebration of life, which will be held at her residence in Orange City, Saturday, 10-26-19, from 12pm-4pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019