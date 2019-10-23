Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Hann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Sue Hann


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Sue Hann Obituary
Donna Sue Hann
12-2-1961 - 10-23-2019
Donna Sue Hann, born 12-2-61, was a loving mother, partner and friend. She blessed the lives she touched with joy and compassion. Now, she is finally sitting on her Father's lap in Heaven. Donna is survived by her mother Janet; father Wayne (Jean); brothers Larry (Lori) and Ron; loving partner Larry "Gator" Laycock; children Christine (Adil), Steven (Breanne) and Karl; grandchildren Marsden, Julianne and Kellen; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She requested a celebration of life, which will be held at her residence in Orange City, Saturday, 10-26-19, from 12pm-4pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.