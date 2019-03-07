|
|
Donna Tobia
03/05/2019
Donna Tobia, 88, of Edgewater passed away March 5, 2019. She was born in Hetzel WV and moved to this area from Ohio in the 1970's. Besides her parents Bourbon and Rose Townsend she is predeceased by her husband Romie and ten brother and sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Carolyn (Egon) Gantner, Marvin (Linda) Tobia, James (Patti) Tobia and Lisa (Jamie) Hughes; sister, Ina Linville and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 10:00am- 11:00am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home 4815 S Clyde Morris Blvd Port Orange. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.volusiamemorialfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019