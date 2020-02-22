Home

Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Coronado Community United Methodist Church
Donnie J. Williams


1931 - 2020
Donnie J. Williams Obituary
Donnie J. Williams
08/4/1931 - 02/21/2020
Donnie J. Williams, age 88, of New Smyrna Beach, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice Edgewater. Born in Westminster, South Carolina to James Calvin and Nettie Fletcher Williams, Donnie moved his family to New Smyrna Beach 42 years ago from Aiken, SC.
After high school Donnie moved to St. Petersburg, where he enlisted to serve in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He attended the University of Florida where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a Florida Licensed Professional Engineer, Florida Real Estate Broker, and State Certified Residential Appraiser. He was a member of Coronado Community United Methodist Church, a member of the New Smyrna Beach Rotary where he served as President and received the Paul
Harris Fellow award, and a member of NSB Board of Realtors where he was awarded member of the year in 1986. He served as City Manager of New Smyrna Beach from 1977 to 1979. He Owned the Beachcomber Motel, was the Broker of Florida Shores Real Estate and owned Help-U-Sell Real Estate.
Donnie enjoyed serving at the Boys & Girls club, golfing, boating, reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Survivors include his 3 children, Bob Williams of New Smyrna Beach; Don (Fran) Williams of DeLand and Tom (Sue) Williams of Edgewater; 5 grandchildren, Jonathan, Janelle, Gabriel, Jessica, Carrie and 6 great
grandchildren. Donnie was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Patricia Oleze Williams in 2016.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Coronado Community United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Laura Berg, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Boys and Girls Club – Volusia Flagler, 813 Mary Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.






Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
