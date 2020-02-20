|
Donovan Chong
June 2, 1957 - February 13, 2020
Donovan Chong affectionately called Don or Dan-Dan, age 62, passed away at Good Samaritan Society on Thursday Feb 13 2020 after being diagnosed with the terminal illness Frontotemporal Dementia in April 2012. He was born on June 2, 1957 in Kingston Jamaica. He was the eldest of five children for Barbara Lee and the late William Lee. Donovan was preceded in death by his two infant sons, Donovan Jr. and Carl. Donovan leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Tanya; daughters:Keisha, Monique, Alexandra and Alegra; mother, Barbara; brothers:Gary, Richard and Wayne; sister, Karen; nieces: Ameka, Amoya and Anissa; nephew, Ryan; grandchildren: Annelise and Elijah; mother-in-law and father-in-law:Margaret and Alphonso; sister-in-law:Karen; brother-in-law:Jonathan, and many more relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday, Feb 22 at 11:00AM. Christ The King Anglican Church, 6900 US 1 South, St Augustine, FL 32086. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to CTK Anglican Church Benevolence Fund.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020