Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4260
For more information about
Doris Larson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris B. Larson


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris B. Larson Obituary
Doris B. Larson
01/04/1922 - 04/12/2019
Doris B. Larson passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on April 12, 2019. Dorrie, as she liked to be called, was born Doris Brengel in South Miami on January 4, 1922. After graduating from the University of Miami in 1944, she married Lloyd Larson. After a few years in Long Island, Dorrie & Lloyd moved to Minneapolis where she taught school, later moving to Wisconsin, where their daughters, Debbie, Sandy and Kathy were born. Dorrie went back to teaching, first at the Northern Colony and later as a special education teacher in Kenosha, where she completed her career. After retirement, Dorrie & Lloyd moved to Orange City in 1986 and built their home near Blue Spring State Park. They enjoyed many travel adventures through Rotary, Elderhostel and Grand Circle cruises, both in the United States and around the world. Dorrie continued her love of creative arts by making beautiful baskets, caning chairs, sewing and doing needlecrafts. She and Lloyd studied to become Master Gardeners and created a variety of garden beds in their yard. She was active in the Friends of the Library and the Orange City Women's Club, as well as her alumnae sorority group, Sigma Kappa. Dorrie spent her last years as a resident of John Knox Village, where she enjoyed visits from her daughters, playing Upwards, doing 1000 piece puzzles, viewing the sandhill cranes and flowers from her patio, and making new friends. Dorrie is survived by her daughters, Debbie Larson of Winter Springs and Sandy (Douglas) Betlach of Mt. Dora, her grandsons, Matthew Betlach, a resident of Texas, and Kilian Betlach, living in California, and her great-grandchildren Leo & Alta Betlach. Dorrie was preceded in death by daughter Kathy and husband of 64 years, Lloyd Larson. A Memorial Service will be held at Emmaus Lutheran Church at 2500 Volusia Avenue in Orange City at 11:00 am on April 27, 2019, with a light lunch to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the VIA Orange City Women's Club, P.O. Box 741371, Orange City, FL 32774-1371 or , Attn: Donor Support, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now