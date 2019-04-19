|
Doris B. Larson
01/04/1922 - 04/12/2019
Doris B. Larson passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on April 12, 2019. Dorrie, as she liked to be called, was born Doris Brengel in South Miami on January 4, 1922. After graduating from the University of Miami in 1944, she married Lloyd Larson. After a few years in Long Island, Dorrie & Lloyd moved to Minneapolis where she taught school, later moving to Wisconsin, where their daughters, Debbie, Sandy and Kathy were born. Dorrie went back to teaching, first at the Northern Colony and later as a special education teacher in Kenosha, where she completed her career. After retirement, Dorrie & Lloyd moved to Orange City in 1986 and built their home near Blue Spring State Park. They enjoyed many travel adventures through Rotary, Elderhostel and Grand Circle cruises, both in the United States and around the world. Dorrie continued her love of creative arts by making beautiful baskets, caning chairs, sewing and doing needlecrafts. She and Lloyd studied to become Master Gardeners and created a variety of garden beds in their yard. She was active in the Friends of the Library and the Orange City Women's Club, as well as her alumnae sorority group, Sigma Kappa. Dorrie spent her last years as a resident of John Knox Village, where she enjoyed visits from her daughters, playing Upwards, doing 1000 piece puzzles, viewing the sandhill cranes and flowers from her patio, and making new friends. Dorrie is survived by her daughters, Debbie Larson of Winter Springs and Sandy (Douglas) Betlach of Mt. Dora, her grandsons, Matthew Betlach, a resident of Texas, and Kilian Betlach, living in California, and her great-grandchildren Leo & Alta Betlach. Dorrie was preceded in death by daughter Kathy and husband of 64 years, Lloyd Larson. A Memorial Service will be held at Emmaus Lutheran Church at 2500 Volusia Avenue in Orange City at 11:00 am on April 27, 2019, with a light lunch to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the VIA Orange City Women's Club, P.O. Box 741371, Orange City, FL 32774-1371 or , Attn: Donor Support, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019