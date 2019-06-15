|
Doris E. Hart
05/21/1942 - 06/14/2019
Doris E. Hart, 77, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home. She was born in Asheville, NC on May 21st 1942 to John and Flois (Wallen) Lance. She retired from the Volusia County Sheriff's Dept. after 29 years of service as a school crossing guard. Doris is survived by her two daughters, Vanessa Denise (Martin) Davis of Strawberry Plains, TN and Teresa (John Dasso) Hart of S. Daytona, as well as three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and one on its way. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50+ years, William B. Hart in 2017 as well as her brother, Johnny Lance. Visitation will be held on Tues., June 18th from 11-2 & 4-6 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach. Funeral services will be celebrated on Wed., June 19th at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019