Doris Jean Lamkin


1932 - 2019
Doris Jean Lamkin Obituary
Doris Jean Lamkin
05/19/1932 - 03/18/2019
Doris Jean Lamkin, age 82, passed away peacefully at Halifax Hospice in Port Orange, FL. Doris was born in Spencer County, Kentucky, the daughter of Vaughn and Josephine Rogers. In 1955 she married Joseph B. Lamkin and from this union 2 sons were born, Steven Ray and Mark Anthony. Doris battled with the help of Hospice stage 4 lung cancer and A-Fib heart problems for 17 months, finally succumbing to the disease. Doris worked in the Produce Department at Publix for 10 years until she retired in 2001. She loved the good ol' days of casinos when the clanking of coins could be heard when you hit a jack pot, visiting different casinos through-out the U.S. and the Bahamas. But most of all, Doris always loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a "Good, sweet down to Earth Lady". She will be dearly missed by ALL. Doris is predeceased by her parents and her brother Leonard. She is survived by her husband, Joseph B.; 2 sons, Steven and Mark; three grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; other family and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
