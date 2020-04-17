|
Doris M Schisler
Jan. 17, 1934 - April 16, 2020
"Dorie", age 86, of Port Orange, Fl., passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones after a short stay in hospice. She was stricken by a massive stroke but did not suffer. She was predeceased by her brother, Ludwig (Lud) Becker but survived by her brother, Art Becker, of New Smyrna; her three sons: Cliff, Jim, and Rick Dougal, all with families, including six grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and her beloved second husband of over 40 years, James Schisler. Dorie was born in the Bronx, NY to parents of German descent, raised in Manhasset, Long Island and later Northport, Long Island; where as CEO she ran a small importing business (FW Engels, Inc) selling beauty scissors, nippers, tweezers etc. She was President of the Barbers and Beauty Association in Manhattan NY. She loved dogs ,especially German Shepards, family, water sports, and downhill skiing with the North Shore Ski Club. She was on the swimming and crew team at Florida Southern College with many friends from there and from her Manhasset High School and every where she went. She was always cheerful and optimistic. When retired, she and her husband moved to Florida: Seagull Landing, The Towers at Ponce Inlet, Harbour Village and finally, Crane Lakes where she was very active in the community with Line dancers, Rockettes, book and library club, shuffleboard and many other activities. Dorie was very kind and compassionate, always with a beautiful outlook on life. She was the best mother, grandmother, aunt and wife. She will forever be missed dearly.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020