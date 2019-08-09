|
Doris Peters Deneweth
Sept. 28, 1922 - August 4, 2019
Doris Peters Deneweth, 96, of Edgewater, FL, passed away peacefully August 4, 2019 on what would have been her 78th Wedding Anniversary. She was born in Detroit, MI Sept. 28, 1922, to Ella (Elliot) and Clement Peters. She lived and went to school in Mt. Clemens, MI, where she earned a degree in cosmetology. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Edward (Dick) Deneweth, a WWII veteran. They resided in Mt. Clemens and the Port Huron, MI area until they relocated to Port Orange, FL in 1973. Doris was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, the Auxiliary VFW 3282, Port Orange YMCA, and her beloved Red Hat Ladies. Survived by Richard (Kathleen) Deneweth, Cheryl Deneweth Chandler, Thomas (Dawn) Deneweth, and Lori (Jim) Deneweth Hoppe, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Her cremains will join her husband at Daytona Memorial Park in Daytona Beach, FL. At her request there will be no funeral services.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019