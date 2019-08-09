Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Deneweth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Peters Deneweth


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Peters Deneweth Obituary
Doris Peters Deneweth
Sept. 28, 1922 - August 4, 2019
Doris Peters Deneweth, 96, of Edgewater, FL, passed away peacefully August 4, 2019 on what would have been her 78th Wedding Anniversary. She was born in Detroit, MI Sept. 28, 1922, to Ella (Elliot) and Clement Peters. She lived and went to school in Mt. Clemens, MI, where she earned a degree in cosmetology. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Edward (Dick) Deneweth, a WWII veteran. They resided in Mt. Clemens and the Port Huron, MI area until they relocated to Port Orange, FL in 1973. Doris was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, the Auxiliary VFW 3282, Port Orange YMCA, and her beloved Red Hat Ladies. Survived by Richard (Kathleen) Deneweth, Cheryl Deneweth Chandler, Thomas (Dawn) Deneweth, and Lori (Jim) Deneweth Hoppe, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Her cremains will join her husband at Daytona Memorial Park in Daytona Beach, FL. At her request there will be no funeral services.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now