Doris Q. ShamblenMay 9, 1938 - June 28, 2020Doris Q. Shamblen passed away on June 28, 2020 at the Vitas Suites at Carlton Shores in Daytona. She was born on May 9, 1938 in Screven, Georgia to the late Cleveland Jack and Abbey S. Clark (Grover). Doris moved to Bunnell at the age of 15. She married Rudye Irving Shamblen Sr. and raised a family. Doris was a lovingly sweet woman that would do anything for anyone that needed her help. She spent her days gazing from her front porch preferably eating ice cream! Her passing has left her family to cherish her sweet memory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudye I. Shamblen Sr. in 1992. Survivors include her children, Rudye I. Shamblen Jr. and his wife Kathleen, Richard Shamblen, Carla (Bruce) Orsborn; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday (tomorrow), July 1, 2020, 10:00AM-12:00PM at the Chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South, Flagler Beach. A funeral service will begin at 12:00PM. Interment to follow at Flagler Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.