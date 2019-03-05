|
Doris R Williams
02/10/1925 - 02/18/2019
Doris B. Williams, age 94, residing at John Knox Village passed away after a short illness at Fish Hospital. She was born on February 10, 1925 in Charleston, So. Carolina to Thomas and Mary (Wolff) Bray. She married Richard G. Williams on June 10, 1951 in Charleston. Doris was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Harold and Walter Bray. She is survived by her husband, Richard and children Catherine (Mike) LaBerge, Nancy (Bob) Puskas, Rick Jr. (Debbie), Ron (Kim) Williams and Randy Williams; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A memorial service was held at John Knox Village Chapel on February 19, 2019. Her ashes will be taken to Charleston to rest with her parents. "We will always carry her memory in our hearts."
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019