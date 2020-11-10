Doris S. Dewees
July 29, 1938 - November 8, 2020
Doris S. Dewees, age 92, of Oak Hill passed away Sunday November 8, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice Edgewater. Doris was born to the late Charles and Eva Kinsey Sapp in Bell, FL moving to this area in 1962 from Jacksonville. Doris attended the First Baptist Church of Oak Hill. She enjoyed reading, cooking and collecting hallmark cards. Doris was a bookkeeper for SS Pennoch Company before becoming an owner and operator of Lefils Oak Hill Fish Camp with her late husband Bud. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Survivors include 3 sons, Mark (Brenda) Dewees, Kelvin Dewees, David Dewees, all of Oak Hill; 3 grandsons, Kyle (Faith) Dewees, Cory Dewees both of Edgewater, Samuel Dewees of Oak Hill; 3 granddaughter, Sonja (Adam) Tillman of Byron GA, Leia Dudek, Kristi Bates; 2 great grandsons, Andrew and Donavan Dewees; brother, Charles Sapp of NH. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband William R. "Bud", grandson, Jason, great grandson, Jace; brothers, Daniel and Lamar. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, Southeast Volusia Care Center, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Online condolences may be made at: www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com