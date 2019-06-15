|
|
Doris Silfen
09/16/1915 - 06/15/2019
Doris Silfen of Ormond Beach passed away Saturday June 15, 2019. She was 103. Doris was born in Naugatuck, Conn on September 16, 1915 to John and Mabel Burns. She was a former supervisor for Uniroyal Rubber. Doris was a longtime resident of Ormond Beach and was an avid tennis player having won many trophies. She even played into her 70's. She also enjoyed doing her daily crossword puzzles. She was a member of St. Brendan Catholic Church. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Quinn and husband Jules Silfen. She is survived by her children, Patricia Whitmer (James), Jack Quinn (Paula), James Quinn (Jackie), Dianne Selby-Nybakken (George); 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and her good friend Cathy Heaney. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18th at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers or food the family requests memorial donations be made a in memory of Doris.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019