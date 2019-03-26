Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Dorothea Butts
Dorothea G. (Dorothy) Butts


Dorothea (Dorothy) G. Butts
12/22/1922 - 03/19/2019
Dorothea (Dorothy) G. Butts, 96, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Ormond Beach. She was born December 22, 1922, in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1963. Dorothy will be remembered as gentle, loving and compassionate as she raised many children throughout her years as a Nanny. Her hobbies included intricate needlepoint embroidery along with cooking and baking delicious German delicacies for friends and family. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marianne Dalhausser of Ormond Beach, FL; grandchildren, Philip Dalhausser of Orlando, FL, Mark Dalhausser of Los Angeles, CA; and great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Sophia Dalhausser. She was preceded in death by her son Peter W. Dalhausser. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Bridgeview Center and The Sarah House for their years of kindness and care. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N. Nova Rd. Ormond Beach, FL.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
