Dorothea Hardy

Nov. 17, 1934 - June 27, 2020

Dorothea Hardy, 85, died June 27, 2020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday July 14, at Basilica of St. Paul Catholic Church in Daytona Beach. Born Nov. 17, 1934, in Poland, Dorothea was the oldest of 11 siblings. Life was rough back then, but she remained steadfast. In 1943 her family fled to a forest outside of Dresden, Germany. While there, the forest was firebombed. Dorothea went through much at a young age. After she finished high school, she immediately went for an apprenticeship in being a sales lady. This further tempered her personality. Her family immigrated to Canada in 1953. While in Canada, she fell in love with a beautiful baby boy. She adopted her son Michael, in 1963. While visiting Florida she met Ray Hardy, whom she married in 1985. They had a wonderful life together. The church was a huge part of Dorothea's life. She was a very active member of St. Basilica of St. Paul Catholic Church in Daytona Beach. While attending St Paul's she was awarded the Order of Saint Paul for her "faithful zealous and exemplary witness of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ". Dorothea was an incredibly generous person spending her entire life serving others. She supported numerous charities including the Special Olympics, Boys and Girls Club of America, Christian Appalachian Project, Red Cross, Sacred Heart, Food for the Poor, St Mary's Mission, Salvation Army, Our Catholic Appeal, Edmunds Mission, American, and many more.



