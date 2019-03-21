|
Dorothea Ruth Schultz Ryon
02/17/1925 - 03/20/2019
Dorothea Ruth Schultz Ryon of Debary passed away on March 20, 2019. Dorothea was born on February 17, 1925 in Hankow, China the daughter of the Reverend Paul E. and Nellie F. Schultz who were missionaries in China. Dorothea was raised in Virginia, Charlottesville, Luray, Hamilton and Leesburg and graduated from Lincoln High School, Madison College and Medical College of Virginia and taught school in Loudoun County Virginia for 11 years; taught Sunday School, and was a choir member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She married Frank D. Ryon Jr. and moved to DeBary, Florida where she taught for 33 years in Volusia County and retired in 1991. Dorothea was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church where her father was the first Permanent Priest in 1958. She was a choir member and worked to get an auxiliary of working women for the church St. Martha's was born. She was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge (Independent Order of Oddfellows) for 60 years and past President of the Rebekah Assembly of Florida; Past Gran Matriarch of the Grand L.E.A. of Florida and past President of the L.A.P.M. of Florida. Ruth attended the State and International Conventions as long as possible. Dorothea was the first President of Alpha Delta Kappa, Honorary Teacher Society – Gamma Tau Chapter since 1970. She loved gardening, reading, crafts, crocheting, flowers and beads. Dorothea loved people and being with them. She is preceded in death by her Husband, and survived by a nephew, Robert Ryon; niece, Ann Ryon; cousin, John Fisk; her loving caregivers, Susan Runyon, Patricia Conley, Judy Whitley, Jean Paniss, Barbara Rice, and her longtime family friend, Robert Heneghan and all her students from 44 years of teaching. Funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Enterprise, Florida with a visitation from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Enterprise Cemetery. Memorials to All Saints Episcopal Church. Arrangements provided by Baldauff Family Funeral Home, Orange City, Florida. You can visit our website at www.baldaufffuneralhome.com.
