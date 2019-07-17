|
|
Dorothy A. Langille
November 24, 1917 - July 4, 2019
Dorothy Augusta (Ross) Langille, 101, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019. Dorothy, daughter of Martin and Carrie (Upham) Ross, was born on November 24, 1917 in Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada. She was predeceased by husband Robert George Langille (R.G. Langille Plumbing). The Langilles moved to the Ormond Beach area from Canada in 1963 where Dorothy lived until her passing. She was devoted to her family and faith and was musical and enjoyed singing and playing the piano. Her grandchildren remember fondly her taking them to church. Dorothy was an entrepreneur from an early age and enjoyed success and many awards in her endeavors. She is remembered for her creative, artistic, and meticulous talents in many areas as well as her kindness and generosity. Dorothy was predeceased by two sisters and three brothers and by her sons Aaron R. Langille (2016) and Ivan K. R. Langille (2017). Surviving Dorothy are children Dolores A. Wood (late Robert A. E. 2016) Ottawa, ON, Rosalie Riedel (Tom) New Smyrna, FL, Bonita Harris (Ed) Mobile, AL, Martin G. Langille (late Susan Wesley 2017) Ormond Beach, FL, Daniel G. Langille (Terri) Ormond Beach, FL, daughters-in-law Cheryl and Mai, eleven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. The Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held at Dale Woodward Funeral Homes, 167 Ridgewood Avenue, Holly Hill, FL on Saturday, July 27 at 2pm. Pastor Andrew Hale of Parkview Baptist Church will officiate. Visitation is 1pm until service time. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army at 1555 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117 or online at https://salvationarmyflorida.org/monetary-donations/. A private interment will take place.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 17 to July 25, 2019