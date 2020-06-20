Dorothy CorbyNovember 8, 1933 - June 7, 2020Dorothy Corby, 86, Ormond Beach, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born in Somerville, New Jersey on November 8, 1933 to Walter and Helen Mackiewicz. Dorothy (Dot) married Donald Corby in 1953 and raised her family in Bound Brook, New Jersey. During her time in New Jersey, Dot enjoyed their Stone Harbor summer guest house with family and friends. She was a receptionist/secretary at National Lock Washer Company until moving to Ormond Beach in 1982. In Ormond, Dot worked at Metal Fab, and later at Elab, until her retirement. Dot enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, exercise class, and breakfast with her good friends. She loved baking cakes and Christmas cookies, as well as making her famous spaghetti and meatballs. Dot (Nani) relished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her warm personality and smile were infectious to everyone who met her, and she will be greatly missed. Mrs. Corby leaves to cherish her legacy, Robert Corby, son, North Palm Beach, daughter Laura Hoskin (Todd), Ormond Beach, four grandchildren including Jay Crockenberg, Jenna Hoskin, Aly Hoskin, and Jared Hoskin, and two great grandchildren, Lorelei and Sailor Crockenberg. Dot is predeceased by her husband, Donald Corby, and daughter Donna Crockenberg. The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Sarah House (Forest Ct.) and Halifax Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Halifax Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be a private family ceremony.