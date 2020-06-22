Dorothy "Dottie" Dooley

03/15/1940 - 06/19/2020

Dorothy "Dottie" Dooley passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1940 in Reading, MA and moved to Deland, FL in her high school years. She began working as a waitress but quickly decided to follow her passion and become a tailor. Dottie enjoyed making school clothes for her children as well as gowns and clothing for many other people from the comfort of her own home. She went to work at the HIS stores for Men in the Volusia mall until she opened Gowns Galore on Mason Ave. Dottie loved baking, camping, going to the springs and spending time with her family. She was always eager to help those in need and host family and friends at home. She will be missed very much by her son James Dooley (Wendy), Daughter Peggy Woodward (Ronnie) , Lisa Marcatos, Heather Bilton and son William "Buddy" E. Dooley Jr. She was a proud grandmother to twelve grandkids, thirteen great-grand kids and three great-great grandchildren. Dottie was predeceased by her husband Bill Dooley. She worshiped at Tomoka Christian Church and there will be a service there on Saturday, June 27th at 2 P.M with Pastor Joe Putting officiating.



