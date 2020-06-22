Dorothy "Dottie" Dooley
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dottie" Dooley
03/15/1940 - 06/19/2020
Dorothy "Dottie" Dooley passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1940 in Reading, MA and moved to Deland, FL in her high school years. She began working as a waitress but quickly decided to follow her passion and become a tailor. Dottie enjoyed making school clothes for her children as well as gowns and clothing for many other people from the comfort of her own home. She went to work at the HIS stores for Men in the Volusia mall until she opened Gowns Galore on Mason Ave. Dottie loved baking, camping, going to the springs and spending time with her family. She was always eager to help those in need and host family and friends at home. She will be missed very much by her son James Dooley (Wendy), Daughter Peggy Woodward (Ronnie) , Lisa Marcatos, Heather Bilton and son William "Buddy" E. Dooley Jr. She was a proud grandmother to twelve grandkids, thirteen great-grand kids and three great-great grandchildren. Dottie was predeceased by her husband Bill Dooley. She worshiped at Tomoka Christian Church and there will be a service there on Saturday, June 27th at 2 P.M with Pastor Joe Putting officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved