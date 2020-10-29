Dorothy E. Corbin

10/1/1921 - 10/7/2020

Dorothy passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. She was born in England where she met and married John L. Corbin during WWII. She then followed her husband to the United States and started a family. Dorothy is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She took great pleasure in having good conversations with her family and friends. Dorothy will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. A private family funeral service was held at the Volusia Memorial Funeral Home on October 12, 2020. Anyone wishing to donate to Dorothy's favorite charity may do so to the Halifax Humane Society.



