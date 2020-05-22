Dorothy Elizabeth Bentien
May 18, 2020
Dorothy Elizabeth Bentien, 101, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on Monday, May 18th at The Windsor of Palm Coast. Dorothy was born in June of 1918 in Olean, NY. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Daniel in 2002. Dorothy entered the US NAVY at Pittsburg, PA in May 1944. After completing YN "A" School, she was assigned to the Bureau of Ships and Docks in Washington D.C. After being discharged after the war she began training as a beautician. Dorothy then reenlisted in the US NAVY, September 1948 at NAS New York as an active duty member of the Naval Air Reserve. Dorothy met her husband Daniel while enlisted, both were stationed at Floyd Bennett Field, Brooklyn, NY; they moved to Memphis when Floyd Bennett was closed (and married there in 1959) and then moved to Jacksonville, FL (where they both retired) Daniel in 1964 and Dorothy in 1965, after Memphis. Dorothy is survived by her niece, Joan Conforti and nephew, Terry Reynolds. A private burial will take place at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach, FL. For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
May 18, 2020
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.