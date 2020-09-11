Dorothy Folker
Aug. 20, 1945 - Aug. 20, 2020
Dorothy "Dottie" Folker born Aug 20, 1945 in Eustis, FL, passed away Aug 20, 2020 at age 75 in Port Orange, FL Hospice after a short illness. She is survived by her children Cynthia (Todd) Buttrey and Donald Folker, Jr., her grandchildren Olivia Buttrey, Shannon Buttrey and Abby Folker and her sister Catherine Linton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 yrs, Donald Folker, Sr, her parents Raymond and Margaret Daniels and her sisters Rita Compton, Peggy Daniels, Maryanne Sullivan and Alice Hunt. Dorothy worked for the Diocese of Orlando for nearly 40 yrs as a bookkeeper for St Paul's Catholic Church in Daytona Beach and St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Ormond Beach. She was a local TOPS member for over 20 years, awarded Chapter Queen 1999 and later served as leader for Chapter FL 122 of Ormond Beach. Dorothy was dedicated to her family, work and friends. She enjoyed helping people and loved traveling. She will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral Mass is at the Basilica of St. Paul's, Tuesday, Sept 15, 2020 at 10:30am. Visit www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
for additional information.