Dorothy G. Bowden
Sep. 24, 1921 - Aug. 23, 2019
Dorothy G. Bowden, age 97, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Ormond Beach, FL. A resident of Ormond Beach since 1997 she now joins her beloved husband John A. "Jack" Bowden, who passed away in 2011. Dorothy was born September 24, 1921 to the late Henry and Mary Perrault in Sanford, Maine. Dorothy grew up in Maine and Connecticut, and graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT and Booth & Bayles Business School. While working in the offices of General Electric as a Corporate Secretary in Bridgeport, she met her husband Jack, a GE Corporate Traveling Auditor, and they married in 1947. Dorothy and Jack settled down in Pittsburgh, PA and raised their 3 children. While being a stay at home mom she worked several jobs as an Avon Lady, Census Field Employee and in product placement. From 1965 to 1977 The whole family enjoyed boating and skiing (water and snow) at their summer home on Indian Lake near Somerset, PA. She and Jack retired to Deerfield Beach, FL in 1979, allowing them to travel the world, play golf and spend time with family. She also enjoyed part time Real Estate Sales in South Florida for many years until they moved to Ormond Beach in 1997. Dorothy looked forward to playing Mahjong with her friends at the Ormond Heritage Condominium. Dorothy loved cooking, shopping and her family. In addition to her husband, Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Henry Perrault and Mary Senior Perrault Johnson and her 2 brothers Henry Wilford (Will) Perrault and Harold Perrault. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Johnson Kelly (Jack) Pompano Beach, FL; her 3 children, John Bowden (Janice) Ormond Beach, FL, David Bowden Boynton Beach, FL and Mary Pat Lauro (Frank) Deerfield Beach, FL; her 3 Grandchildren, Shannon Lauro and Nicholas Lauro Deerfield Beach, FL and Frankie Lauro (Daniela) and their 2 children, Angelina and Giuliana Boynton Beach, FL. A viewing for friends and family will be Thursday, August 29th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 West Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM Friday, August 30 at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, 1000 Ocean Shore Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL. Donations in her name may be made to the Halifax Humane Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019