More Obituaries for Dorothy Esposito
Dorothy H. Esposito


1932 - 2020
Dorothy H. Esposito Obituary
Dorothy H. Esposito
July 1, 1932 - January 29, 2020
Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dorothy H. Esposito, 87, of Palm Coast, FL, who passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held in the memorial room of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church before mass on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Columbarium. A reception will follow the interment at the VFW, 47 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Dorothy was born on July 1, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Charles and Josephine (Marco) Calderaro. She received her Master's in Education at Hunter College in New York City. Dorothy was a Rosary President at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Rivervale, NJ and a member of the SFFC Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies were Bridge and Gormet Club. Dorothy was a wife, mother and homemaker. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Charles A. Esposito; sons, Charles A. Esposito of Palm Coast, FL, Peter C. Esposito of Chester, NY; grandchildren, Maggie L. Esposito, Carly A. Esposito, Elena A. Esposito. Dorothy is preceded in death by her daughter, Suzanne R. Gannon; brothers, Charles P. Calderaro, Robert Calderaro. The family of Mrs. Esposito entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -