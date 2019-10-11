Home

Dorothy Holmberg
September 30, 2019
DeLand - Dorothy R. Holmberg, 90, a bookkeeper and office worker, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Mrs. Holmberg was born and raised in the Boston, MA area and came to DeLand in 1985. Dorothy enjoyed cruises, traveling, cards, reading, music, bingo, puzzles and most of all, her family. Survivors include three daughters: Susan Benitez, Brandon, Karen Gamsey, Daytona, Barbara Holmberg, DeLand; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Volusia, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
