|
|
Dorothy "Dottie" Huffman
January 10, 2020
Dorothy "Dottie" Huffman, a long-time resident of the Daytona Beach area, died Friday, the 10th of January, 2020 at Port Orange Hospice. Born in 1941, in Philadelphia, PA., Dottie moved to the Ormond Beach area with her family in 1964. In the same year, she met her husband, Richard Dwayne Huffman, when she joined a bowling league at the Bellair Bowling Lanes. She loved playing practical jokes, which was ironic since her husband Dwayne was born on April 1st and was always concerned about being pranked on his birthday. She obtained her real estate license in 1978, and starting in the 1990's, she established her own real estate company, Peninsula Realty which she wisely sold before the real estate bubble burst in 2008. She was an avid bowler and tennis player in the Daytona Beach area. She loved competing in both sports, but never turned professional in either one. She loved travelling, spending time with her family and friends, and playing with her 4 granddaughters. She was a friend to all animals and children. All who knew Dottie remember her infectious laughter above everything else. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Huffman. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William Fredette-Huffman and Patricia Fredette-Huffman; her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Huffman Sterthaus and Joey Sterthaus; and her four granddaughters: Aliya Fredette-Huffman, Melise Fredette-Huffman, Kaelyn Fredette-Huffman, and Megan Davis; her sister and brother-in-law, Ronnie and Art Slyfield; and her niece, Jennifer Mitchell, and her nephew William Mitchell; her family still residing in the Philadelphia, PA area; and her husband's family living in South Daytona. A private family memorial will be held at a future date. Those who wish to honor Dottie's memory can make a donation in her name to the or to the Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020