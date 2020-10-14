Dr. Dorothy Jacqueline Stefen
Oct. 25, 1927 - Oct. 10, 2020
Dr. Dorothy Jacqueline Stefen
October 25, 1927 – October 10, 2020
Dr. Dorothy Jacqueline Turnley Humphrey Stefen was born in Plain Dealing, LA to Maggie Emma (Odom) and Jack Earl Turnley on October 25, 1927. After her father's untimely death, she moved to Ruston, LA as a child and graduated from Ruston High School. Dorothy enjoyed growing up in a college town. She continued her education at Louisiana Tech University (BA in Education) where she met her future husband, Robert Howard Humphrey. They married on August 29, 1945. Dorothy continued with her graduate education at LSU – Baton Rouge (MA in Education). Their son was born in Monroe, LA on December 6, 1953. During their marriage, they travelled to Texas, Missouri, Florida and Tennessee in pursuit of a higher education and teaching positions. Eventually, they settled in Florida.
After relocating to Florida, Dorothy continued with her post-graduate education graduating from George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, TN with a doctorate in Education (Ed.D).
Dorothy taught Physical Education at DBCC (Daytona State College) from 1966 until her retirement in 1990. She met Leroy "Stef" Stefen while teaching at the college. They married in 1974. Dorothy and Stef were long-standing members of the Halifax Yacht Club and enjoyed their retirement years travelling the world.
Dorothy leaves behind her loving son, Jack H. Humphrey (Bonnie), Granddaughter, Jessica Humphrey, Grandson, Jack T. Humphrey, Brother-in Law, Oscar Paul Morgan, Jr., Nieces, Paula Minnich (Craig), Stacy Crow, Lisa Brockman (Ken) and Step-son, Dr. James Stefen (Carol).
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Howard Humphrey, second husband, Colonel Leroy "Stef" Stefen (Ret.), Nephew-in-law, Craig Crow, Step-daughter, Judith Stefen Beauchamp, Devoted friend and companion, Joseph Cahill and sister, Mary Jane Turnley Morgan. We loved her dearly and she will be greatly missed,
A Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
.