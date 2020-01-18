|
Dorothy Jordan Coody
Sep. 27, 1938 - Jan. 17, 2020
Dorothy Jordan Coody, 81, of Ormond Beach went to be with the Lord and her family Friday January 17, 2020. She was born September 27, 1938 in Long Island, New York, the daughter of the late William and Julia Jordan. In Dorothy's early life she was a Pink Lady, work as an operator at Southern Bell and was a car hop in Daytona Beach. She was a parishioner at the Basilica of St. Paul Catholic Church Daytona Beach, but her main job was to raise her two sons. She is survived by her sons, Mark Coody (GiGi) and Rick Coody (Patricia); her grandchildren, Chris Coody, Laura A. High and Charlie Coody and her great granddaughter, Amelia Coody. She is also survived by her former husband Dave Coody (Pilar) and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, W.F. and Julia Coody and family and also by her life long friend Mary Jane McMenamy and family. The family will receive friends 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach and where funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Daytona Memorial Park.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020