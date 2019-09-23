|
Dorothy L. Perry ("Dottie")
August 31, 2019
Dorothy L. Perry ("Dottie"), born 1936 in the small coal mining town of Asco Holler, West Virginia, Dottie was one of 17 children. She always said the family didn't have a lot of material things, but they grew up in a house full of love – Almost Heaven. Dottie was predeceased by her beloved husband, James H. Perry, who died June 5, 2019. They are together again – love reunited in Heaven. After moving to Daytona Beach in 1969 she worked for Montgomery Ward and Daytona Beach State College for several years. She is survived by her son, James Perry and wife Dru, granddaughter Lauren Lebrun and husband Jeremy and two great grandchildren. Also survived by her brothers, Jesse Bishop (Bradenton), Marion Bishop (Anchorage), Glen Bishop (D.C) and sister, Ann Diese (Jacksonville). In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to the Veterans Support Fund Inc, 600 Mason Ave., Suite 140, Daytona Beach, Florida 332117. SEMPER FI.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019