Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. (Dottie) Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. (Dottie) Perry Obituary
Dorothy L. Perry ("Dottie")
August 31, 2019
Dorothy L. Perry ("Dottie"), born 1936 in the small coal mining town of Asco Holler, West Virginia, Dottie was one of 17 children. She always said the family didn't have a lot of material things, but they grew up in a house full of love – Almost Heaven. Dottie was predeceased by her beloved husband, James H. Perry, who died June 5, 2019. They are together again – love reunited in Heaven. After moving to Daytona Beach in 1969 she worked for Montgomery Ward and Daytona Beach State College for several years. She is survived by her son, James Perry and wife Dru, granddaughter Lauren Lebrun and husband Jeremy and two great grandchildren. Also survived by her brothers, Jesse Bishop (Bradenton), Marion Bishop (Anchorage), Glen Bishop (D.C) and sister, Ann Diese (Jacksonville). In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to the Veterans Support Fund Inc, 600 Mason Ave., Suite 140, Daytona Beach, Florida 332117. SEMPER FI.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.