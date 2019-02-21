|
Dorothy Lee Jones Roland
07/24/1935 - 02/15/2019
Funeral Services for Ms. Dorothy Lee Jones Roland, 83, Daytona Bch, who passed on February 15, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church, with Minister Jerry Bell, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Feb 22) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Ms. Roland was born in Thompson, GA, on July 24, 1935 to the late Alma McLoyd-Jones and Willie Jones. She graduated from Daytona Technical Institution and retired from Halifax Hospital as a Unit Clerk. She attended Mt. Zion A.M.E. for over 50 years, where she served with the Women's Missionary Society, assisted with the Annual Senior Recognition program, and sang in the Mt. Zion A.M.E. choir. She was preceded in death by: a daughter: Teresa Roland-Mackie; son: Adam Elam; sister: Mazell; mentor: Rev. Rose Marie Bryon. She is survived by her daughters: Jeanette McAdoo, Loretta Roland, Laverne Elam-Bell, Justine Elam-Robotham (Webster), Janet Elam-Bryant (Charles), and Sharon Elam; sons: Thomas Roland, Jr (Rose) Robert Roland (Marvella), Dennis Elam, and Matthew Elam (Juanita); a stepson: Roger Lockhart (Shirley); an acquired daughter: Francis Yan; devoted neighbor: Troy Williams; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019