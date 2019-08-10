Home

Dorothy "Dottie" Lommler


1927 - 2019
Dorothy "Dottie" Lommler Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Lommler
Jan. 25, 1927 - August 9, 2019
Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Lommler, 92, of Port Orange, FL, died peacefully at her home on August 9, 2019. Dottie was born January 25, 1927 in Newark, NJ to Daniel and Leonore (Roth) Murphy. Dorothy was a retired System Analyst with the US Navy for over 34 years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, "Weeding", the beach, and most of all Dottie loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Mary L. Reilly, Sanford, FL, Beth A. Begendorf, Lake Placid, Benjamin "Ben" Begendorf, Jr., Sanford, Teresa E. Keller, Largo, FL, Barbara J. "Barbie" Rozar & her husband Paul of Port Orange, by her brother, Robert "Bobby" Murphy, and his wife, Myriam sisters-in-law, Barbara Murphy, and Betty Murphy, as well as ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Benjamin Begendorf and her 2nd husband, Bryce Lommler, as well as two brothers, Daniel "Danny" and Gerald "Jerry" Murphy. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13th from 4-8 pm at Cardwell-Bagett & Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Road, South Daytona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 14th at 1:00 pm at Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange. Interment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park. Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent via the family guestbook at www.cardwellfuneral.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
