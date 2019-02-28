|
Dorothy M. Christian
02/22/2019
Dorothy M. Christian, 77 yrs, of Bunnell, FL passed away on February 22, 2019. A Visitation will be held in her honor Friday - March 1, 2019 from 11am - 1pm at LOHMAN Funeral Home Ormond location. Service will at 1pm at the same location. Dorothy Woods Christian was born in Marion, AL and grew up in Miami, FL. She attended Miami Northwestern High School and Miami Dade College (degrees in Fashion Design and Education). Her careers were a Model, Nurse and Teacher. Hobbies: Reading, learning other languages, sewing, fashion design and painting. Dorothy Christian will be remembered for the unconditional love she had for her family. She will also be remembered for her fabulous fashion, class and style. She loved listening to great music on her vintage radio. Dorothy Christian is survived by her daughter Lena, sons Tom, Hansel & Tony. Grandchildren Brandon, Divione, Keon, Alexus, Isaac, Alexandria, Brian, Brandon. Great grandchildren DeMauri and Maurice Jr. In laws Clyde, Veronj, Maurice., Jennifer and Shawn. Sisters Rollar Mae, Esther, brother Roland Jr. and an abundance of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and Bentley (pet). Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
