Dorothy M. Trakshel


1927 - 2019
Dorothy M. Trakshel
July 24, 1927 - Nov. 7, 2019
Dorothy M Trakshel, nee Zak, 92, of South Daytona passed away Thursday November 7, 2019. She was born July 24, 1927 in Chicago Illinois to the late Frank and Annette (Szott) Zak. Dorothy was the widow of the late Charles Trakshel and is survived by her children Gary Trakshel (Denise), Cathy Gross (William) and Karen Ryan (Patrick). She was a devoted grandmother to five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dorothy and her late husband Charles retired to South Daytona in 1990. She loved to travel with her late husband Charles and spend time with her children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Chicago.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
