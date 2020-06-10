Dorothy Mae ThomasAugust 21.1931 - May 31, 2020Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Thomas, 88, Daytona Beach, who passed on May 31, 2020 will be 11 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Roderick D. Mobley, Logos Divine Anointed Ministries delivering the main eulogy. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM today (Thurs. June 11) and from 10:30 AM until service time Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Thomas was born on August 21, 1931 to Jacob and Clister Goodwine in High Springs, FL. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree from International Seminary in Plymouth, FL and a Master's Degree in Theology. She retired from Seabreeze High School in Environmental Services. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Ministry and was a Sunday School Teacher. She was a Bible expositor and enjoyed reading Christian literature. She is survived by 2 sons, Pastor Roderick D. Mobley (Sandra) and Robert D. Mobley (Helena); sister, Arlenia Thomas; granddaughter, Renee' D. Mobley; stepdaughter, Cynthia Cason (Juan); 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.