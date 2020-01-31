|
Dorothy Martin Apgar
Dec. 18, 1927 - Jan . 30, 2020
Dorothy Martin Apgar, age 92 of Bunnell died on January 30, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1927 in Newark, NJ to parents Harry and Mary (Lawson) Martin. Dorothy graduated from North Plainfield High School, Muhlenberg Hospital School of Nursing, and Boston University. She had a long career in nursing. She was a Supervisor of Pediatrics before marrying William Apgar, Sr., in 1969 and moving to Florida in 1971. Dorothy loved the outdoors, travelling, sports, people and dogs. In sports, Dorothy played on two high level amateur women's softball teams that won NJ state championships, mid-Atlantic titles, and participated in two world championships in Toronto, Canada, and Orange, California. Later, she was an avid bowler and golfer. In 1969, when she was 41 while on a bowling team, she met and married William Apgar, Sr., also gaining two wonderful step-children. Dorothy and William were active members of Wilson Memorial Church in Watchung, NJ Ormond Beach Union Church for 28 years, then Flagler Beach United Methodist Church. Following a private cremation, a memorial service will be held on February 26, 2020, 11:00AM at the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach, Fl. 32136. Dorothy will be interred at the Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains, NJ. Survivors include her brother Harry Martin (Jacqueline Coy) of Mount Arlington, NJ, stepson William Apgar Jr. (Karen), step daughter Sandra Schmidt (William), sister-in-law Arlene Apgar, sister-in-law Lillian Buser, 2 nieces, 5 nephews, 3 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 3 great grandsons, and 2 great granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Flagler County Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive Palm Coast, Fl. 32137. www.flaglerhumanesociety.org. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020