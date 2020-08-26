1/1
Dorothy Mary Bridges
Dorothy Mary Bridges
12/27/1925 - 07/27/2020
Dorothy Mary (Awgul) Bridges, 94, departed to be face to face with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 27, 2020. She is survived by her two remaining siblings ; Annette Wuttke, of Florida and Gregory Awgul, of Pennsylvania. She leaves behind her five children; Dorothy (Fred) Hinkel, of Florida; Diane (Daniel) Peters, of Virginia; Dale (Bill) Cook, of New York; William John Prestin, of Florida and; Mary Ellen (Peter Campbell ) Covert, of Florida; fifteen grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren (3 who predeceased her.) Dorothy's love for family was irresistible and she enjoyed entertaining us all with her harmonica music into her final days. Her love for music led her to learn and play piano, organ, flute and evening a short stint on the drums. She played organ 30 plus years for the several churches she attended while living in Edgewater, Florida. Born in Brooklyn and proud of it, Dorothy enjoyed reminiscing about Coney Island, the "El", and Nathan's hot dogs on the beach. She loved ending the day with a generous scoop of chocolate ice cream. Hard working and thrifty Dorothy worked for Bell telephone company as an operator for many years. She learned to sew in her youth and sewed everything from clothes, wedding dresses and even did upholstery work for friends and family. Dorothy was a blessing to her family, and friends and is loved and missed by them all. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
