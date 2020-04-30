|
|
Dorothy "Jean" Miller Moores
March 2, 1928 - April 25, 2020
Dorothy "Jean" Miller Moores, beloved mother, grandmother and lifelong Daytona Beach resident, peacefully passed from this life April 25, 2020. Jean was born March 2, 1928 to C. Roy and Albie Marie Miller, the youngest of 6 children: 5 girls ( Joy, Reba, Peggy, Wanda, and Jean) and a son (Billy). Jean and two of her sisters were born in the house her father built by hand at 215 South Wild Olive in Daytona Beach. Jean would often reminisce and tell many stories of the history and changes she witnessed during her lifetime in Daytona. Her father was involved in the construction of the Boardwalk Bandshell during the great depression and she witnessed the auto races when they were on the beach. Jean graduated from Lenox Elementary in 1940. She attended and graduated from Seabreeze School (now Seabreeze Junior High School) where she played clarinet in the band, loved to dance and was a member of the class of 1946. After high school Jean attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, an all girl's 2 year college where she was so proud of being elected as "Girl of the Month" her first year. During this time she continued her love of dancing and never turned down an opportunity to dance through the night and the rest of her life. She graduated from Stephens in 1948 and returned to Daytona Beach where she worked at State Farm and JC Penney's and was a member of the Junior Service League in Daytona Beach for years. She met and married Richard "Dick" McCallum Moores in 1950 and joined him as owner/manager of South Seas Cottages at 2301 South Atlantic Ave. They had two children and Jean's outgoing personality often led to her telling anybody that would listen about her children and later her grandchildren. She enjoyed chaperoning her children's band trips and was active in the Band Parents Association. In 1965, Jean and her husband sold the South Seas Motel to make way for the construction of the Hawaiian Inn Motel which Dick initially managed. They then bought the Daytona Sands Motel, 2523 S. Atlantic Ave where Jean could most often be found at the front desk answering phones and greeting all the motel guests with a friendly smile and kind word. Any guests staying at the motel during the Thanksgiving holiday were even invited to a home cooked Thanksgiving dinner in her home. They owned and operated the Daytona Sands until 1997 when they sold it and started enjoying retirement. Jean did a lot of traveling during her
retirement years and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was active in Westminster By the Sea Church in Daytona Beach, and regularly enjoyed playing bridge, doing giant jigsaw puzzles and bowling. She lived in the family home that she and Dick built in Daytona Beach Shores until 2014 when she relocated to Bishops Glen Retirement Center. For the last two and a half years and at her death she was in the devoted loving care of Marilou Hurlburt at Canal View Rest Home, Port Orange. Jean is survived by her son Terry Moores (Deanna) in Lithia, FL; daughter Rebecca "Becky" Moores in Bellair Beach, FL; 4 grandchildren, Eric Moores (Tracy), Wiesbaden, Germany; Kyle Moores, Lithia, FL; Scott Moores (Jennifer) Riverview, FL; Lyndsey Moores Brown (Craig), St. Petersburg, FL and 4 great grandchildren; Declan & Henry Moores, Wiesbaden,Germany; Henley & Alden Moores, Riverview, FL and 10 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Moores; parents Charles Roy and Albie Marie Miller; her sisters Joy Winslow, Reba Johnson, Wanda Schlenker, Peggy Johnson, and her brother, William Miller (deceased before her birth in 1921 at the age of 7 when he was hit by a bus while crossing the street on his way to school on Main Street in Daytona Beach). Her ashes will be placed in the family plot in Pinewood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in her memory.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020